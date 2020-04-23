Prison protests over virus a mask for criminal activity: correctional services

The department of correctional services says recent unrest at prisons, where inmates have voiced concern over how the coronavirus pandemic would affect them, was an attempt to mask criminal activity happening behind bars.

Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said in a statement on Wednesday that during the lockdown, prison officials had intensified efforts to rid prisons of contraband and this was not always welcomed.

“This came as a result of security operations aimed at removing contraband from all cells in our centres, thus leading to … threats of violence by a few individuals purporting to be representing the interest of offenders,” said Nxumalo.

“Correctional services is more than determined to clean and remove all forms of contraband in its centres. This has been a subtle bone of contention, thus leading to the perpetuation of chaos in some of our centres. Such chaos is then disguised as a coronavirus scare and a protest over lack of preventive measures.”

Unrest was reported at Baviaanspoort, Krugersdorp, Worcester and Leeuwkop prisons this week. Videos circulated online showing fires, allegedly started by prisoners.