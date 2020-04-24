Buffalo City launches food bank to provide for 40,000 destitute families over lockdown

The mayor said the food bank, pooling from business and civil society, would assist additional residents who qualified for relief.

Pakati said 40,000 families would benefit through through a voucher system. Each household will receive R750.

“We have taken this approach with the sole intention of avoiding middle-persons as we believe that all the monies should go to the food basket of the beneficiaries. We are also respectful of the dignity of the people of the metro and would therefore prefer not to choose what they should eat,” he said.

Pakati said the voucher system came into effect in some shops on Friday. Details will be communicated by councillors.

The distribution of the food parcels would be staggered between Friday and May 3 to manage foot traffic and congestion in the city.