COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | No cigarettes or booze under level 4 lockdown: Dlamini-Zuma

April 29 2020 – 20:08

Alcohol, smokes still banned under level 4

Alcohol and cigarettes would not be allowed under level 4 restrictions, government said on Wednesday night.

“Alcohol is not allowed yet on level 4,” Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said.

On top of this, for “health reasons”, cigarettes, tobacco and related products – including vaping – would also not be allowed.

However, the restaurants and fast food industries were thrown a short lifeline on Wendesday, with Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma saying that they would be allowed to operate. However, they would not be allowed to have sit-ins, with deliveries to home the only permitted operation.

All agricultural products – including wine and wool – would be allowed for export, she added.

‘Once-off movement’ for people who need to travel between provinces.

Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said on Wednesday night that people who left cities or provinces to go home ahead of the announcement of the national lockdown would be allowed to travel back for work, if their companies were opening under level 4 restrictions.

However, she said, this was a “once-off movement”.

“Once they’ve arrived, they cannot go home for weekend days. There is no commuting, going up and down,” she said.

Dlamini-Zuma stressed that the countries borders remained closed, except for exceptional services, including repatriation and movement of goods.

She added that “recreational visits” were not allowed.

April 29 2020 – 19:45

Go to work and then go home, Dlamini-Zuma says

South Africans made more than 70,000 submissions to government over the proposed regulations under level 4 of the nationwide lockdown, Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Over 22,000 of these people “wanted exercise”.

“We still expect everyone to be at home, and we will then mention the exceptions and that you may only leave home if you are doing to work or perform any function allowed under level 4,” she said.

“Under these regulations, you can cycle, you can run, you can walk – but it will have to be within your neighbourhood, within 5km of your home. And it will not be under organised groups. You can’t run as a club or a group. You can also do it between 6am and 9am,” she said.

After work, said Dlamini-Zuma, people were not allowed to visit relatives or any other social gatherings.

“It’s not a licence for now coming back from work that you’re allowed to visit your friends. No. You have to come back and go back home,” she said.