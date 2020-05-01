Two EC funerals – 54 people infected with Covid-19, one dead

Two funerals. Fifty-four infections, including three children. One death.

A sobering picture has emerged of how burials in KwaDwesi and Zwide account for a staggering number of infections in Nelson Mandela Bay, reports HeraldLIVE.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the Bay stood at 298 on Wednesday.

This was as 167 people who had been in contact with the mourners had also tested positive. It is not clear how many people live in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The Zwide funeral, it emerged this week, was held on April 4, when the lockdown was already in full effect.

Nine people tested positive, along with one child under the age of nine, after attending.