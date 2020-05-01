Good news – SA could move ‘swiftly’ to level 3 restrictions, parliament told

If SA avoided a “sharp increase” in Covid-19 infections, the country could very soon shift to level 3 restrictions.

This is according to parliament’s trade, industry and competition portfolio committee.

The committee – together with the select committee on trade and industry, economic development, small business, tourism, employment and labour – met on Friday.

“Should the country avoid a sharp increase in the levels of infections with the return to work of large numbers of workers and expanded testing and healthcare facilities, the economy could shift to level 3 as soon as possible,” the committee said in a statement.

It said trade and industry minister minister Ebrahim Patel told the committees the country “does not need to stay at level 4 for a specific number of weeks but can move rapidly to a lower level should risks be mitigated”.

“The committees heard the initial return to work will be based on the national level, but will progressively be expanded to provincial and district level, enabling workplaces to adapt to the level of infections and healthcare readiness in localities,” the committee said in a statement.