Siya Kolisi proud to be a ‘knitwit’

If learning to knit is what it takes to look after the poor during the Covid-19 outbreak, then that is exactly what Bok captain Siya Kolisi is willing to do.

Proving once again that no task is too big — or too small — for the 1.8m tall flanker with a heart of gold, he was back in the Bay at the weekend, his place of birth, to hand out about 600 food parcels to the less fortunate.

This was the second relief effort for the Kolisi Foundation’s Each One Feed One Campaign since the start of the lockdown, along with the Nelson Mandela Foundation, Imbumba Foundation and Ubuntu Pathways.

On Saturday, they distributed the basic food packs to families and early child development centres in Zwide and Kwazakhele.

Five-hundred food parcels and hand-made blankets were given to families directly around the house in Zwide where Kolisi grew up, a further 80 parcels to the Kwazakhele creche and 85 parcels to Emsengeni Primary School in Zwide.

The foundation announced that an additional 500 such parcels were also headed for distribution in Makhanda.

But the most surprising announcement was that Kolisi was willing to put needle to wool as his foundation also teamed up with 67 Blankets.