Cops attacked, shops looted as angry protesters demand booze, cigarettes

Police officers were pelted with stones in Fraserburg in the Northern Cape over the weekend when disgruntled community members demanded the sale of alcohol and cigarettes.

Police spokesperson Brig Mohale Ramatseba said the angry community members went on the rampage on Saturday afternoon.

Police officers were stoned when they attempted to disperse the crowd. One officer suffered a broken hand and a window in a police vehicle was damaged, said Ramatseba.

He said the crowd had also looted a tuck shop and a grocery store. The stolen items had an estimated value of R100,000.

Ramatseba said 18 people were arrested and are expected to appear in the Fraserburg magistrate’s court soon.

By Iavan Pijoos -DispatchLIVE