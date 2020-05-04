Papiyana rescinds resignation as CHDM councillor

The Chris Hani District Municipality (CHDM) speaker Mxolisi Koyo announced that councillor Madoda Papiyana who recently resigned as the chief whip, had now revoked the decision. The announcement was made during a virtual council meeting currently underway.

Papiyana arrested was for contravening lockdown rules when he travelled to Cofimvaba driving under the influence of alcohol, running away from police officers at a roadblock and transporting alcohol.

Koyo said Papiyana rescinded his resignation both as councillor and chief whip. The matter will further be discussed in a special council meeting on Thursday.