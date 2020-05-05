Eastern Cape raising its game against Covid-19, claims premier

Premier Oscar Mabuyane said on Monday the Eastern Cape had ramped up its fight against Covid-19 to the point of having teams working 24 hours a day. But the DA says the provincial government has no co-ordinated plan to flatten the curve.

Mabuyane and his MECs painted a picture of a province hard at work when he updated the media on the work done to stop the spread of the virus.

But DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga and other party bosses, who also addressed the media, slammed Bhisho for what they said was poor and indecisive leadership in dealing with the pandemic.

The contrasting pictures come as the Eastern Cape’s number of confirmed positive cases climbed to 774 by Monday afternoon, 42 more than Sunday’s 732.

Mabuyane said 700,000 people had been screened, 17,000 tested and 379 have recovered. A total of 17 people have died as a result of the coronavirus in the province.

He said more than 15,000 had been arrested or charged for contravening the Disaster Management Act.