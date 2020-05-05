Initiation season expected to return at stage 2 level

Chris Hani district residents have accepted that there will be no winter initiation season this year, according to Chris Hani Initiates Forum chairman, Chief Xolela Mbali.

Mbali says local community members who struggled to accept that the winter season has been suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, have finally accepted the regulations. According to Mbali, there are currently no cases of non-compliance reported in the district.

On a positive note, he says some changes should be expected when stage 2 level of the lockdown is implemented.

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC, Xolile Nqatha, reiterated the suspension of the season at a press briefing at the Bhisho Memorial Centre yesterday.

Nqatha applauded traditional leaders for working with government to fight the spread of Covid-19 in the province.