Vaalbank clinic health services resume 

On Sunday, local cleaning company Superclean decontaminated the Vaalbank Clinic following a Covid-19 exposure report which led the facility to halt operations for two weeks.

Superclean owner, Sue Marriott, said she was contacted by the department of health to disinfect the area after community members were desperately calling for the health services to return at the clinic.

Marriott said while disinfecting the facility on the day she witnessed how grateful and appreciative the community members were to see that something was being done for them to receive their clinic back.