Chris Hani region under notice over junior league soccer

While the soccer season has been stopped due to the Covid-19 outbreak, Safa has put regions on notice for not submitting junior league reports.

In a circular sent to regions across the country, the national body has threatened to reduce funding if regions continue to fail to comply.

“It is very frustrating to say the least. For regions to be recognised to be in good standing, they need to have junior leagues playing,” said Vincent Tseka from the Safa youth and development department.

“For us it cannot be an issue that regions are not getting funding. A portion of the grants they receive is for the administrations of these leagues. It comes down to leadership,” said Tseka.

The Chris Hani region, which is currently regarded as non compliant, said a litany of changes had resulted in the developmental leagues not being played, insisting that funds also posed a problem.

“In our term of office which was started in 2018, we did not have junior leagues, only U19, which is the promotional league in LFAs (Local Football Associations), and has been playing every season,” said Chris Hani acting regional executive officer, Zimasa Michael.

“We have challenges of insufficient referees, LFA administrators, coaches, fields and funds to run these leagues.”

Michael said the region planned to take more decisive actions, however, with moving the junior league management from the LFA and into regional control now being considered.