Social media rape accused appears in Komani Magistrate’s Court

A 32-year-old man accused of raping a 17-year-old victim at Warner Street appeared in the Komani Magistrate’s Court today.

In a statement issued by the police, the apprehension of the accused on May 19 follows a collaborative effort by Queenstown Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit, crime intelligence, K9 and Flying squad members who were assisted by Red Guard Security.

The statement indicates that the accused, who owns several Facebook accounts which he uses to lure victims, advertises photoshoot sessions for young aspiring models. He then chooses his targets and rapes them. The statement further indicates that according to a police profile the accused has several pending rape cases against him.

“Police picked up that the suspect was a regular traveller who had reached many destinations all over South Africa. In all these different towns the suspect was advertising to attract young girls to pitch up for the photo sessions. It is believed this is how he lured the unsuspecting victims, chose his targets and raped them. Through police intelligence, the suspect was intercepted while travelling from Mthatha to King William’s Town. In his possession was a false doctor’s note that aided him to travel around as well as a laptop, camera, memory cards and a cellphone. A case of fraud and contravention of Covid-19 regulations was opened after he was arrested at Kei Bridge,” the statement reads.

During his court appearance, the accused requested to apply for legal aid. The case was postponed to May 28 for further evidence. The accused was remanded in custody.

Police believe that the accused has other unreported and pending cases and appeal to anyone who might want to come forward with information to contact the investigating officer Sergeant Vizicelo Ludidi on 071 352 5252.