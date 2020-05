Authorities have reopened one lane on the R72 between Kenton-on-Sea and Port Alfred following a vehicle crash involving a heavy ton truck earlier this morning.

Officers are currently operating a Stop/Go control and motorists are advised to exercise caution when approaching that section of the road.

Due to the road blockages the Eastern Cape department of transport had to advise motorists travelling between East London and Port Elizabeth to use the N2, R67 and R343 as alternative routes.