Hope for Komani fire victims as first temporary structure erected

Today, the first of 29 temporary structures for the fire victims of eRhawutini informal settlement was erected in Mlungisi.

Ward councilor Mncendisi Mbengo said the project is expected to be completed by June 11 with 29 structures built.

“Today we had VNA Electrical and Building from Port Elizabeth train emerging contractors who will be involved in the project,” said Mbengo.

“I am very happy that the project has started. By the end of the month, we want everyone who qualifies for the shelters to have moved in. Through data capturing we have identified that some people already have RDP houses while others have been sent back to their homes,” he said.