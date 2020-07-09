‘Bodies are piling up’: Eastern Cape funeral parlours plead for help

Funeral parlours in the Eastern Cape are struggling to cope with the influx of corpses as Covid-19 sweeps through the province.

Desperate parlour owners are appealing to premier Oscar Mabuyane to help alleviate the backlog. They say as quickly as they bury people, more corpses arrive, reports DispatchLIVE.

The owners attribute the backlog to delays in death certificates being signed off, without which bodies cannot be released to families for burial or cremation.

The lockdown closure of home affairs offices has not helped, they argue – although the department denies this.

South African Funeral Parlour Association (Safpa) secretary Khanya Maxathana said owners had written to Mabuyane and the department asking them to come up with a plan whereby corpses could be buried within three days, rather than the current five days .