South Africa now has world’s fifth most Covid-19 cases

The number of new Covid-19 infections tracked in SA over the past 24 hours is 13,285. This means South Africa now has the fifth highest number of cases worldwide, according to statistics on Worldometers.

This brings the cumulative number of infections to 350,879, the health department said on Saturday night, compared with the 337,594 confirmed cases recorded a day ago.

Only Russia, India, Brazil and the USA have more coronavirus cases.