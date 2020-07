Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe has been discharged from hospital, according to cabinet spokesperson Phumla Williams.

The minister tested positive for Covid-19 on 14 July 2020 and went into self-quarantine. On 20 July 2020, Mantashe was admitted to hospital for further medical attention and monitoring.

Though he has been discharged, he has been advised by his medical team to stay home for another seven days.

By TimesLIVE