Animal welfare groups try to scupper East London sheep ship

While a question mark hangs over whether an SA court has jurisdiction over a foreign-registered vessel while it is in international waters, Gerrans said the cruelty to the animals began before they were even loaded onto the ship.

“The NSPCA’s previous experience with watching the loading of this vessel is that there is cruelty right from the stockyard where the animals are quarantined through the loading process and onto the vessel.

“Animals get injured, their horns get stuck in the railings and the people manhandling them are not always trained in species-specific handling techniques and they work long hours through the night because no one wants to delay the ship.”

The animals’ suffering would continue aboard the ship.

Most livestock carriers such as the Al Messilah are former car carriers or container ships which have had tiers of animal pens added to their steel decks.

“The primary problem on the voyage, for sheep in particular, is heat stress,” said Gerrans.

Hooved animals, used to standing in soil, struggled to stand on the steel decks, especially if the ship was rolling.

The pens were also not cleaned during the voyage, which in the case of the trip from East London to Kuwait would take three weeks.

“These animals live in their own waste for up to three weeks.”

Water and feed were also often contaminated by animal waste. Many animals developed infections in the unhygienic conditions and smaller animals were often crushed underfoot and lay undiscovered until the ship reached its destination.

“The vets that have blown the whistle on previous voyages say it’s simply impossible to inspect all these animals and to access them during the journey,” said Gerrans.

Voyages of the dammed

There are 129 registered livestock carriers in service, half of which were built before 1980, making them the oldest category of commercial maritime shipping classes.

Almost all the ships are converted car carriers or container vessels.

The average age of a livestock ship is 38 years compared with 13 years for a normal commercial ship.

“To make it worse, fully one third of that fleet are flying flags of convenience from states which are blacklisted by the Paris MOU Agreement regarding commercial ship inspections,” said Gerrans.

“This is not an industry sector that is lending itself to transparency.”

The fleets’ age was further highlighted in a number of disasters. In December 2009, the converted car carrier MV Danny F II, en route from South America to Syria with 10,224 sheep and 17,932 cattle aboard, capsized in heavy seas off the Lebanon coast, drowning all the livestock and 43 of the 83 people aboard.

And in November 2019, a Romanian-registered livestock carrier en route to Libya capsized in port. Of the 14,300 sheep on board, only 180 survived.

According to global ship-tracking website marinetraffic.com, the 186m Al Messilah was built in 1980 and sails under the flag of Kuwait.

Her current position is shown as East London.

Stopping the ship from sailing is the first shot in what may turn out to be a long war. While Australia has banned live-animal exports during the northern hemisphere months and New Zealand has outlawed the trade entirely, SA continues to export livestock to the Middle East and island nations such as Mauritius. The deal to supply livestock from the Eastern Cape to the Middle East was secured by the Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC) as part of a long-term deal to promote trade and investment in the province. The ECDC said the allegations of inhumane conditions aboard the ship were still to be heard in court and that the matter was sub judice.