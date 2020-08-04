ANC KZN leader to be probed after video shows her ‘handing out liquor’

Barely a month after recovering from Covid-19, a senior ANC KwaZulu-Natal leader is in hot water after she was seen in a video allegedly distributing alcohol.
The video, which is being shared on social media, shows uMkhanyakude municipality chief whip and ANC Far North regional executive committee member Maniza Chantal Ngcobo allegedly sharing alcohol.
The video will be raised when the Far North regional executive committee meets provincial ANC officials on Tuesday, chairperson Ndodephethe Mthethwa said.
Ngcobo recently shared her experience of testing positive for Covid-19 and her recovery with a local newspaper.
In the video shared with TimesLIVE by concerned ANC members, Ngcobo (in pink) appears with a white plastic bag containing what appears to be bottles of expensive whisky which are quickly shared among a group of dancing women.
Mthethwa said the party leaders were made aware of the video on Sunday night.
“We have not met to discuss it, but we will raise it in a meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) with provincial officials. We were disappointed when we saw it,” Mthethwa said.
Contacted by TimesLIVE on Monday, Ngcobo first said she had no recollection of the incident or the video.
TimesLIVE shared the video with her and asked for her version of events.
In a response in Zulu, Ngcobo said in the video she was at her family home on Saturday where family members had performed a cleansing ceremony after her mother’s death last month.
“This video was not taken with my permission. What’s happening is that I am moving from a house within the yard and taking out food for my sisters,” she said.
Sources told TimesLIVE the video was taken in Mtubatuba, kwaMsane, north of KwaZulu-Natal, on August 1.
One party member said they were “disturbed” by the video and by Ngcobo allegedly distributing alcohol.
“She was evidently seen distributing alcohol in a video that has been shared on social media platforms, but this substance was again banned during the pandemic,” said the party member.
The member said Ngcobo held a high position within the municipality, and ANC members should be ensuring people adhere to the lockdown regulations.
Nearly three weeks ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the sale and distribution of alcohol was again temporarily banned as a result of alcohol-related incidents filling hospitals struggling to cope with Covid-19 cases.
The ANC member said Ngcobo’s actions contribute to negative public sentiment about the ANC, and called on the ruling party to take action against her.
“Her act strikes against the interests of society. The ANC is now under attack as a result of members who tarnish the image of the party.
“The ANC should take decisive action in this matter, and not allow members to use proximity to power for their own selfish and narrow interests,” said the member.
ByTimesLIVE