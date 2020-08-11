Alleged VBS looter gets court boost as judge rules he should have been allowed to give his side of the story

Findings made against the ANC’s Limpopo treasurer Danny Msiza in Terry Motau’s “Great Bank Heist” report were set aside on Wednesday.

This, the Pretoria high court ruled, was because Motau had not given Msiza an opportunity to be heard.

Judge Vivian Tlhapi, however, specifically declined to say anything about whether the allegations against Msiza, as an alleged VBS looter, were true or not.

The ANC is currently at loggerheads over its national executive committee’s recent decision that Msiza should be reinstated after consultation with branches – despite an earlier recommendation by the organisation’s integrity commission that he should step aside.

The judgment will boost his political ambitions as the report was relied on by detractors to prevent his return to his ANC post.