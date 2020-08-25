From booze ban to calls for responsible drinking: five takes from Mbalula’s address

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says SA’s drinking laws do not work, but banning alcohol is not an option.

Mbalula was speaking at a media briefing on Monday after the deaths of three Tshwane metro police constables while on duty on Sunday.

They were killed in a collision with a suspected drunk driver.

Here are five takes from Mbalula’s briefing.

No ban on booze

Mbalula reiterated that SA has a problem with alcohol but cannot afford a ban.

“We are a country that cannot ban alcohol. We have to allow alcohol to be sold, but we must have strong regulations. Like in other countries, they take your licence away if you are intoxicated behind the wheel.”