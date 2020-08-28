COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Asymptomatic infections in SA: 5 revelations from the MAC report

August 28 2020 – 10:29
76% of SA’s businesses have lost revenue because of Covid-19: survey
The Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on many local businesses, with 76% reporting revenue losses since March this year and many forced to change their business models.
This was revealed in a national survey on the business impact of the pandemic conducted by a specialist management consultancy firm Redflank.
The report shows 76% of the companies surveyed had seen their revenues shrink, and 23% have shut down, either temporarily or permanently.
August 28 2020 – 09:26
Asymptomatic infections in SA: five revelations from the MAC report
The Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee (MAC) estimated that the proportion of asymptomatic infected individuals in SA ranges between 50-80%, saying the reasons were not clearly understood.
On Thursday, health minister Zweli Mkhize released some of the advisories from the committee, months after committee members called on the government to release them to the public.
One of the recommendations is regarding asymptomatic infections.
August 28 2020 – 08:00
When Covid hit Cape Town’s ‘big barn’: doctors reveal what happened
In the five months after Cape Town’s first two Covid-19 diagnoses, Groote Schuur Hospital became the epicentre of a national fight.
From clinical and treatment breakthroughs to streamlined processes, this is how it stepped up.
August 28 2020 – 07:10
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 24.4 million, death toll at 828,455
More than 24.4 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 828,455 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
–REUTERS
August 28 2020 – 05:56
When Covid goes, booze curbs must stay, experts tell government
There is no medical reason for continued bans on alcohol and cigarette sales – but that doesn’t mean SA shouldn’t take a long, hard look at what to do about these products post Covid-19.
This is the word from the Ministerial Advice Committee on the pandemic.
