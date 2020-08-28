COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Asymptomatic infections in SA: 5 revelations from the MAC report

August 28 2020 – 10:29

76% of SA’s businesses have lost revenue because of Covid-19: survey

The Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on many local businesses, with 76% reporting revenue losses since March this year and many forced to change their business models.

This was revealed in a national survey on the business impact of the pandemic conducted by a specialist management consultancy firm Redflank.

The report shows 76% of the companies surveyed had seen their revenues shrink, and 23% have shut down, either temporarily or permanently.