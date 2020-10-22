Fort Hare university confirms 125 Covid-19 cases

The University of Fort Hare has announced that there are 125 confirmed Covid-19 cases at the Eastern Cape tertiary institution.

According to spokesperson Tandi Mapukata, the East London campus has 27 new cases — including 25 students, a driver and a security guard.

The university now has 60 active cases, 61 recoveries, four fatalities with a total of 125 confirmed cases.

“The majority of the infected students are in the faculty of law, followed by management and commerce and a couple from health sciences,” Mapukata said on Wednesday.

“All are in the process of being taken to Bhisho Hospital isolation site which the province has generously offered to us.”

Two of the students have recovered and will be released from isolation.

DispatchLIVE

BY VUYOLWETHU SANGOTSHA