900 out of work, food giant interdicts Komani protests

One of Komani’s biggest employers, Truda Foods, has suffered about R10m in losses as protesters have effectively closed down the factory.

Truda Foods, which manufactures products like soya mince, has now been granted an interdict to stop about 100 people from harassing and intimidating its staff and from preventing the company from conducting its business.

The protests have raged for more than a week, with the result that more than 900 staff have been left without an income.

According to court papers, the group has styled itself as a representative of the Komani Resident’s Association (Kora) and a union known as the SA Security and Allied Workers’ Union (Saswu)

But, say the court papers, Kora has sent Truda Foods a letter distancing itself from the individuals protesting at the factory and the labour department says there is no union called Saswu registered with it.