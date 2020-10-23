900 out of work, food giant interdicts Komani protests

One of Komani’s biggest employers, Truda Foods, has suffered about R10m in losses as protesters have effectively closed down the factory.
Truda Foods, which manufactures products like soya mince, has now been granted an interdict to stop about 100 people from harassing and intimidating its staff and from preventing the company from conducting its business.
The protests have raged for more than a week, with the result that more than 900 staff have been left without an income.
According to court papers, the group has styled itself as a representative of the Komani Resident’s Association (Kora) and a union known as the SA Security and Allied Workers’ Union (Saswu)
But, say the court papers, Kora has sent Truda Foods a letter distancing itself from the individuals protesting at the factory and the labour department says there is no union called Saswu registered with it.
Truda Foods COO Stephen Edwards says in an affidavit to the labour court in Port Elizabeth that the trouble started in May when the company’s Komani manager, Corneel Meyer, was approached by three men, Zolila Xalisa, Thulani Bukani, Xolani Gxagxa, who claimed to be representatives of Kora.
The three men had made broad allegations stretching from inadequate PPE for staff to alleging failure to register staff for UIF.
It was pointed out that the labour department regularly audited the company and had always given it a clean bill of health. Edwards said the men had then demanded the company in future hire all its staff through Kora.
In July, the company was approached by Saswu for a meeting but — after establishing from the labour department that it was not a registered union — Meyer had declined to do so.
Shortly afterwards about 100 people, including Xalisa, Bukani and Gxagxa — purportedly from Kora — and Xolila Mashukuca from Saswu had protested outside the Komani factory.
Edwards said it became clear then that Kora and Saswu were aligned and had on board some 100 former and current Truda staff.
He said they were clearly trying to “gain a foothold” in the company’s business.
In August they had marched on the company and had handed over a memorandum with various demands including a minimum monthly wage of R15,000 for all staff and share options in the company.
Edwards said there was a simultaneous vicious social media campaign in terms of which the company was maligned.
In October, Saswu had warned the company against disciplining staff for liking “defamatory and malicious” statements posted on social media about the company.
In mid-October about 100 people had begun demonstrating outside the factory, preventing the buses bringing staff to work from entering the premises.
The protests had continued with warnings that the factory management should be “chased back to Pietermaritzburg” where the company has its headquarters. The factory had been closed due to concern for the safety of workers.
Edwards said most of their staff were desperate to get back to work but could not access the factory because of the group of protesters.
The labour court has given all respondents until November 5 to show why the urgent interim interdict should not be made final.
It has also interdicted them from making defamatory statements about the company.
Despite the interdict being granted on Wednesday, the protesters were back at the factory on Thursday preventing workers from returning to work.
Truda Foods’ Colin van Heerden said they had taken the opportunity to again serve the interdict on all the respondents.
He said the company would not be extorted by gangster-style tactics.
By
DispatchLIVE