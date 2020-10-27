Crackdown on campus contact as EC student infections surge

Eastern Cape universities have clamped down on student gatherings and contact learning following a surge of Covid-19 infections.

Walter Sisulu University announced a two-week lockdown of its Buffalo City campus, Fort Hare University has had no contact learning as academic studies continue remotely, and Nelson Mandela University has suspended student activities.

In a statement released at the weekend, WSU vice-chancellor and principal Rob Midgley said all academic and administrative contact between staff and students would be suspended until November 8.

During this time, Midgley said all students would be confined to their residences.

Midigley’s announcement came soon after one of the university’s residences was accused of mismanaging Covid-19 health regulations.

Students at the NBS residence in the East London CBD said they had been locked up for several days after some students tested positive for the coronavirus.