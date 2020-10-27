Crackdown on campus contact as EC student infections surge

Eastern Cape universities have clamped down on student gatherings and contact learning following a surge of Covid-19 infections.
Walter Sisulu University announced a two-week lockdown of its Buffalo City campus, Fort Hare University has had no contact learning as academic studies continue remotely, and Nelson Mandela University has suspended student activities.
In a statement released at the weekend, WSU vice-chancellor and principal Rob Midgley said all academic and administrative contact between staff and students would be suspended until November 8.
During this time, Midgley said all students would be confined to their residences.
Midigley’s announcement came soon after one of the university’s residences was accused of mismanaging Covid-19 health regulations.
Students at the NBS residence in the East London CBD said they had been locked up for several days after some students tested positive for the coronavirus.
Students who had a negative result remained in the building and had to share communal spaces with those who had been infected.
Sasco chair Sanda James said the student leadership “commends the role of the VC in curbing Covid-19 infections but the problem is the implementation”.
James cited three residences which he said were Covid-19 hotspots — NBS, Clark House and Amahleke,
Students who spoke to DispatchLIVE requested anonymity as they feared being victimised.
One student at NBS said she “felt like a prisoner while being locked up with infected people”.
To make matters worse, the residence doesn’t have sanitisers on the five floors of the building. The sanitiser is only at the gate.”
“There was no fumigating or cleaning after students tested positive.”
The student said they had pleaded with management to follow proper isolation procedures such as transporting infected students to a quarantine site.
Another student said: “If it wasn’t for our head of department and lecturer, no action would have been taken. We even called the police but they said they didn’t have resources to fetch infected students.”
Questions sent to university spokesperson Yonela Tukwayo were not answered at the time of deadline.
Midgley’s statement said students would be given the day (Monday) to purchase necessities such as groceries before lockdown.
James said many students had no money, as they were waiting for month end on Friday.
Midgley said wardens would make arrangements for students to purchase additional food during the lockdown period.
Teaching and learning at University of Fort Hare has continued remotely since the lockdown, spokesperson Tandi Mapukata said.
“There were one or two exceptional cases of contact sessions which were held under highly regulated circumstances. Henceforth, even these will not be permitted,” Mapukata said.
Mapukata said no gatherings were allowed and that all university meetings would be held virtually.
“Contact administrative processes have been reduced substantially and walk-in visits are limited or discouraged where possible,” she said.
At Nelson Mandela University, dean of students Luthando Jack said the clampdown on student gatherings had come after a rapid increase of infections in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Jack said face-to-face student gatherings would not be permitted including room parties, protests, pickets, marches and mass meetings.
By Gugu Phandle – DispatchLIVE