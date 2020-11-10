GALLERY: Women’s sexual health discussed

The Women’s Wellness Centre hosted the first ever and most revered Sexual Health Edition that sought to educate and empower women about common gynaecological problems and what solutions were there to mitigate them.

Komani gynaecologist, Dr Mihlali Simama, 35, indicated that women had a tendency of enduring pain and abnormalities related to their reproductive system that could severely be detrimental to their health.

During her presentation that touched on a plethora of gynaecological issues, Simama emphasised on the importance of finding suitable contraceptives that varied for each individual stating they were not a “one size fits all”.

“People are different and there are suitable contraceptives for all kinds of women. Oral contraceptives are your skin; they lower the chances of ovarian cancer but could help induce breast cancer. The patch is ideal for smokers and those who tend to forget to take the pill. The injectables are not recommended for people younger than 16 years old and have a low body mass index (BMI) as they make the bones weak.”

She cautioned women about the way they cleaned their genitalia, indicating it had healthy bacteria that helped to naturally clean itself.

Attendee Naledi Ngubane asked whether the “Yoni Steam” popularly known to cleanse the vagina and uterus had any benefits at all and whether it was safe.

“There has been the notion that sexually active women are dirty which is untrue in its entirety. There is good bacteria that lives in the vagina and does not cause any problems. It is there to safely clean it. The herbs and soaps that are used to clean the vagina are born out of notion that women are dirty. There is no need to clean it, one must only wash the labia. I personally do not believe in things like the Yoni Steam because there is no scientific evidence to prove that it works. All I am saying is women do not have to use herbs and soaps to clean themselves because they are not dirty.”

Local general practitioner, Dr Nomthunzi Magida, who was part of the audience wanted to know what medical ethics provisioned for, in relation to parents coercing children who were below the age of consent to go for contraceptives.

Magida indicated that parents even went as far as forcing their children to go for abortion which she said was a growing concern.

The SHE wellness session also led by Dr Babongile Zulu, raised awareness about cancers that were most common to women, who said breast cancer was most prevalent to young black women than it was to whites who were in the same age group.

The Women’s Wellness Centre was founded by Dr Simama in June this year and offers Pap smear screening, breast examination, hereditary conditions. It also offer gynaecological services including endometriosis, fibroids, infertility, urinary incontinence, chronic pelvic pain, discharges and vaginal infections. It offers obstetric services like antenatal booking and care, fetal anomaly ultrasound and delivery and follow-up and multiple pregnancies at 57a Prince Alfred Street, Komani.

Simama is a gynaecologist by profession with nine years medical experience, most of which she obtained while working in the military since 2004.