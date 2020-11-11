Two Gauteng matriculants tested positive for Covid-19

Two Gauteng matric candidates have tested positive for Covid-19 since the final exams started last Thursday.

This was announced by education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Tuesday when provincial members of the executive council gave an update on the implementation of the Growing Gauteng Together 2030 (GGT2030) plan of action.

Lesufi said the two pupils from Gauteng North and Ekurhuleni were allowed to write their examinations under controlled conditions managed by the department of health and education officials.

“The province has made provision for pupils who test positive for Covid-19 to continue with their exams in isolated venues. The first day of exams was administered with a high degree of integrity and credibility. So far we are happy with the management of the exams,” Lesufi said.