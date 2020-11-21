CHDM to implement projects to boost economy

The Chris Hani District Municipality (CHDM) has recently approved innovative projects that will be implemented in various municipalities in its area of jurisdiction.

The municipality will implement the projects through its municipal support programme and these include the purchasing of TLBs, jetting machines, paving and upgrading of Bells Road which is in progress, ICT infrastructure, repairs and maintenance of water schemes, establishment of motor mechanics and mechanical workshops, SMME support programmes and youth development programes amongst others.

CHDM spokesperson Thobeka Mqamelo said, “the projects were aimed at enhancing economic development and improve delivery of services to the people will be rolled out at different intervals and will create employment opportunities for communities across the district.”