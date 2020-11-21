Residents take charge in cleaning up surroundings

Victoria Park residents who have had enough of illegal dumping in their area took the initiative to clean-up dirty open fields.

Basil and his wife Memory Bosch decided to hire a truck and a TLB, which were eventually sponsored to them by Shaun Russel, to clean two open fields in the area.

Basil said the plan was to clean other open fields that had been turned to dumping sites as time went by.

“We are doing this to have a clean environment and to encourage others to do the same. This is to also instill to people the culture and responsibility of not littering,” he said. Full story in The Rep this week