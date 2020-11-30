Social grant payments begin tomorrow

The Eastern Cape office of the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has announced that social grant payments will begin on Tuesday, December 1 with the old-age grant.

Disability grants will follow on Wednesday, December 2 while child support, foster and care dependency grants will be paid from Thursday, December 3.

Payments at cash paypoints will start on Friday, December 4.

Sassa will also continue with payments of the special Covid-19 social relief of distress grant from December 4, the agency said in a press statement.

Sassa appeals to all social grant beneficiaries to be wary and vigilant of fraudulent and misleading information on social media.

For inquiries call the toll-free helpline 0800-601 011 or customer care line on 043-707 6300/6335.