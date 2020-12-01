Cloud over pastor Shepherd Bushiri’s extradition, as he appears in Lilongwe court

While the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that an extradition request has been submitted to the Malawian government through diplomatic channels, the Malawian government says it has not received any formal communication from SA.

The NPA’s Sipho Ngwema said the request was sent last week. “We await further developments,” he said.

However, the Malawian government, through minister of information Gospel Kazako, on Tuesday said the office of the attorney-general of Malawi has not received any formal documentation from SA authorities.

“What is expected to happen is that the NPA in SA must send the application of the relevant documents to the minister of justice. Your minister of justice must send the documents to the minister of foreign affairs in SA.

“That minister must send the documents to the SA high commission in Malawi. Then the documents must be taken to the minister of foreign affairs in Malawi. Our foreign affairs then sends it to the ministry of justice, where the attorney-general, who is the head of state lawyers, will chart a way forward,” explained Kazako.

He said while both the SA and Malawian state lawyers were communicating about the matter, the formal process still needed to be followed.