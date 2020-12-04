The Chris Hani District Municipality warns residents of a possible water supply interruption in Komani this weekend.

This is apparently due to an electronical failure in the Xonxa Dam pump station supplying 80% of raw water to Komani.

CHDM municipal manager Gcobani Mashiyi said technicians were currently assessing the extent of damage to resolve the problem on site.

“This may take longer than usual as the main transformer has also been affected and water tankers will be deployed to areas of distress. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this may cause and urge the community to use water sparingly. Updates will be provided timeously,” Mashiyi said.