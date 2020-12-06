Pearl Thusi says women are the foundation of the country

Actress and media personality reminded SA that women are the foundation of the nation despite the hardships they face.

Pearl said throughout history, and even in an extraordinarily hard year like 2020, the one constant has been that women are continuing to own it!

The actress reminded her followers of the immortal words of Queen Beyoncé: “Who runs the world? Girls!’

Pearl hopped on Twitter with a reminder about the girl power that has led Mzansi. The star said women are the rock who have guided SA through the dark, despite their own troubles.

“South African women are the foundation of this nation. With all the storms, they’ve managed to keep this nation standing” she wrote.