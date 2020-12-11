Gates Foundation pledges $250m towards global fight against Covid-19

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation this week announced that it would contribute an additional $250m (about R3.77bn) to support the research, development and equitable delivery of life-saving tools in the global fight against Covid-19.

“Everyone, everywhere deserves to benefit from the science developed in 2020,” said Melinda Gates, co-chair of the Gates Foundation.

“We are confident that the world will get better in 2021, but whether it gets better for everyone depends on the actions of the world’s leaders and their commitment to deliver tests, treatments, and vaccines to the people who need them, no matter where they live or how much money they have,” she said.

The foundation said the contribution, which is its single largest to the Covid-19 fight, built on the partnerships and expertise it had established over the past 20 years.

“This funding will support continued innovation to develop tests, treatments, and vaccines that are easier to scale and deliver, to ensure there are many options that are less expensive and can be used in different settings. Today’s commitment will also support the delivery of new Covid-19 tests, treatments, and vaccines, particularly in low- and middle-income countries,” the foundation said.