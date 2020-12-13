EMLM workers fill potholes in Victoria Park

Workers travelling in a truck marked Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality (EMLM) were spotted filling potholes in Victoria Park on Friday in what must have been a relief for motorists who use the road.

One driver, however, lamented the ‘sub-standard’ quality of the material used to repair the road, calling for a permanent solution for all the pothole-riddled roads in Komani.

A road-repair project was underway in Ezibeleni while the EMLM was also busy paving Bells Road just in front of the headquarters of Chris Hani District Municipality, a move that received criticism from local residents.

