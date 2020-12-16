Policing of Eastern Cape beaches not possible

Buffalo City mayor Xola Pakati is not 100% sure why the metro has not been declared a Covid-19 hotspot, but he suspects it has to do with fatality numbers being lower than in Eastern Cape districts where severe restrictions have been put in place.

He has also shed light on why a blanket beach ban has been imposed on Eastern Cape beaches, whereas in KwaZulu-Natal only popular beachgoing days like Christmas Day and New Year’s Day have been outlawed.

Quite simply, there is not enough staff in the Eastern Cape to police the province’s beaches.

In the hours following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Monday night, many in Buffalo City Metro and other parts of the Eastern Cape were mystified as to why the metro had escaped the fate of Nelson Mandela Bay and the Sarah Baartman district.

Only hours earlier on Monday, the BCM Covid-19 command centre had confirmed the metro was leading the way in new Covid-19 infections.

Figures issued by the provincial government earlier this week showed 2,026 deaths in Nelson Mandela Metro as of December 12. In BCM there were 1,137 deaths by the same date.

The number of fatalities in Sarah Baartman stood at 403 this week, but its population is much smaller.