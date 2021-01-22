Community in shock after teen drowns in Komani river

A Nomzamo teenager drowned in a river on the outskirts of the location yesterday afternoon, living the local community in shock.

The Rep learnt that the boy had been sitting with his friends a distance away from the water at about 3pm when he left them to watch a group of boys who were swimming. “We then heard the boys shouting, ‘someone is drowning’ and we rushed to investigate. That is when we realized he was under water. We tried to get him out but we did not succeed and had to call on the elders to come and help,” said his visibly distraught 18-year-old friend.

According to local residents, it took the assistance of a local prophet to locate the body after hours of trying by a group of Nomzamo men. It was finally retrieved at about 6pm. When The Rep reporter left the scene at 8pm, the body still lay on the grass.

Police spokesperson captain Namhla Mdleleni confirmed the incident. “Police have opened an inquest docket after a 13-year-old boy drowned while swimming in the [river]. Police appeal to the community not to allow children to go swimming [in the river],” Mdleleni said.

Residents in the area said the water had claimed the lives of several other people in the past.

