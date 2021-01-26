Maskless in Mpuma: I’m guilty and I’m sorry, says premier Mtsweni-Tsipane

Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane has apologised for not wearing a mask at Jackson Mthembu’s funeral at the weekend.

Mtsweni-Tsipane was heavily criticised — including by Zizi Kodwa, who said on Monday that she had insulted Mthembu’s legacy. Now she has admitted that she was wrong and said she had paid an admission of guilt fine.

“I have noted social media and media reports revealing moments where I was walking around without a mask. I have since reflected deeply on this momentarily lapse, which I regret profusely. I should have known better as a public figure, and more so attending a Covid-19 funeral.

“To this effect, I have deposited a statement of guilt at the Vosman police station in Emalahleni and where I accepted the necessary fine,” she said.

She said that he wanted to apologise to President Cyril Ramaphosa, Deputy President David Mabuza, Mthembu’s family, the people of Mpumalanga and the rest of the country.

“To further demonstrate my remorse, I have bought 1,000 masks that will be distributed in Emalahleni as part of public education and awareness campaign to demonstrate the serious nature of Covid-19.

“I wish to take this opportunity to express my condolences to all the families who have lost their loved one to the pandemic. I also wish those who are currently struggling with the virus a speedy recovery,” she said.

Mtsweni-Tsipane said she had also decided to go into isolation for 14 days.

TimesLIVE

