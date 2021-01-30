Hotshots making a mark

Competitive sport is on hold at the moment but there is much to look forward to when things return to a semblance of normality in the near future.

Komani-based pool team Cue Pros has made it its mission to revive the once-popular sport in the town. Formed two years ago, the team has already made its mark in the province, racking up impressive wins in open tournaments against more established names.

Media liaison officer Mkululi Takane said there had been excitement about the team receiving invitations to participate in tournaments as far afield as Bloemfontein. “Last year we had a packed schedule and this year is set to be just as exciting. We want to revive pool competition in Komani. We are on the right track because there are already two other teams formed, increasing the competitiveness.”

This year Takane said they wanted to increase visibility and hopefully get sponsors on board. “The club has 87 members at the moment. The goal will be to attend all tournaments and hopefully rope in a sponsor to help us with the travel costs,” he said.

While Covid-19 has been a setback, Takane said tournaments would continue while observing regulations. “At the end of January we participate in a tournament in East London. Next month we have been invited to another in Port Elizabeth.”

Cue Pro’s chairperson, Andre Botha, added: “Covid-19 affected pool heavily last year. I could not play at the nationals which were cancelled due to the pandemic. We have also lost friends we played with from other provinces. Closer to home we had to cut practise times and meetings because of restrictions.”