Siblings of two Frontier Hospital patients sought

Social workers at Frontier Hospital have made an appeal to the public to assist in tracing the relatives of two patients who are currently in the hospital.

Mose Tokoli is said to have been admitted on January 12 when he was found by police wandering in the streets of Komani. Social worker Babalwa Pruscent said Tokoli had mentioned that he came from Zweledinga village in Whittlesea and had allegedly worked in Cape Town. “He has hearing problems, old age illnesses and mental health concerns. Anyone who might recognise him is requested to contact Frontier Hospital.”

Pruscent also indicated that the hospital was looking for the relatives of an unknown man believed to be in his late 50s.

“He was found assaulted, unresponsive and with head injuries by members of the South African Police Services near the Queenstown railway station. He was brought to the hospital and admitted on December 27. He is still unable to talk and his prognosis is poor.”

Pruscent said anyone who might have information or was able to identify the patients could contact her at the hospital on 045-808 4200.