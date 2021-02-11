Artist seeks votes to claim 2021 truTalent tag

Local talent, Anathi Melele, is looking for votes to win the TruFm truTalent search 2021.

Melele, from Elliot, made the top 10 in the best presenter category after impressing in a pool of more than 3 500 candidates who were all vying for the top prize.

With a long history in radio, Malele says he is bringing experience and something different to the dex.

“I really love radio. I grew up listening to it as a child at my grandmother’s house. However, my passion developed when I was in high school. I am a content fanatic.

“What sets me apart from other presenters is the understanding that it is not about me but the listeners. They are king. My style will show itself to be different and very beneficial to the station as well,” he said.

Melele studied journalism at Nelson Mandela University where he joined campus radio and presented the breakfast show. He then moved to late-night which helped him get into radio production.

Voting closes at midnight. Voters will also stand a chance to win R5 000. To cast your vote for Melele, SMS Radio 1 to 39721 at R1.50 per sms. Multiple entries are allowed.