Birthday celebrant showers frontline workers with gifts

It is rare for one to hand out gifts on their birthday.

But for a Komani-based Good Samaritan, the efforts of health workers in the midst of the coronavirus, warranted her kind gesture.

To mark her big day, the woman paid a visit to Life Queenstown Private Hospital earlier today to appreciate and celebrate the staff at the frontlines of the fight against the pandemic.

She left a cake and goody bags for the Life health care team and messages of appreciation for their tireless efforts to save lives.

Proffering to remain anonymous, she said she wanted to give back by making the day special for the people who play a huge part in making the world a little better during these hard times.

Both staff and patients took part in a balloon release and short prayer.

Hospital manager Benjamin Deysel said they were thankful for the kind gesture. “We want today to thank you for this great gesture of bringing such nice gifts to our nursing staff. They really appreciate it. It has really made our day. We wish you a happy birthday and the best of everything.”