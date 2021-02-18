GALLERY: Aloevale residents protest resulted to shots fired by police

Frustrated Aloevale residents took to the streets in protest on Wednesday evening, after the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality (EMLM) decaying electrical infrastructure was damaged during a storm on Sunday.

Several areas in Komani were affected by the power outages which have since been fixed in some parts of the town.

Traffic came to halt last night as the protesters barricaded Cathcart Road with burning tyres demanding answers.

EMLM mayor Luleka Gubula went to address the residents in front of the town with the police presence on site. Full story in The Rep tomorrow Pictures: ANDISA BONANI