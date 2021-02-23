Pitbulls maul man, dog to death in Ezibeleni, Komani

Police have opened an inquest docket after two pitbulls bit a 70-year-old man to death in Zone 2, Ezibeleni in the early hours of this morning.

“It is alleged that during the early hours of this morning neighbours heard dogs grumbling. On investigation, they found a 70-year-old man bitten to death by the dogs,” said police spokesperson, captain Namhla Mdleleni in a statement earlier today.

Police appeal to anyone who can identify the man’s body to contact Ezibeleni police, Mdleleni said.

It is believed that the dogs killed another dog before the attack on the elderly man.

The Rep has spoken to a resident who witnessed the horrific incident. Read the full story in the newspaper this Friday.