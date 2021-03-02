Que Pros show grit to win derby

On Sunday, Boundary Pub and Grub played host to the latest round of the biggest table pool rivalry in Komani.

Que Pros and English Majors, the two biggest clubs in town, played this year’s first “friendly” derby, each putting down R1000 to claim first bragging rights.

It a “Race to Twenty” with the first team to win 20 frames winning the R2000 spoils. English Majors came out swinging, winning the first round by seven frames to three in the first ten games. The competition was then turned on its head when Que Pros made a comeback, winning the next 10 frames – also seven to three. With the scores tied, 10-10, it was Que Pros who proved to have staying power, eventually steamrolling their opponents to finish with the final score 20-15.

Que Pros media officer, Mkululi Takane, said he was happy with the way they showed grit to come back in the game.

“We are very happy with the end result as we ended up with a win. But as sportsmen I believe there is always room for improvement and with the talent our team possesses, I believe we could have done better by not putting ourselves under pressure. A positive out of the day’s play is the way the players composed themselves and came back from behind to take the game by the scruff of the neck,” said Takane.

English Majors chairperson, Josh Goss, said the challenge was good fun as was always the case when the two teams competed. They were now looking ahead to the next competition to take another shot at their foes.

He will not have to look far as both teams will again be at Boundary on Saturday. This time they will be joined by three teams from East London battling it out for R6000 in spoils.