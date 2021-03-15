Motorists must brace for another heavy fuel price hike in April, warns AA

Fuel levy increases at a difficult time in the country’s economy will contribute to what are expected to be extremely high fuel price increases at the end of March going into April. These increases will worsen the already-dire financial positions of millions of South Africans, according to the Automobile Association (AA).

The association says steepening climbs in international petroleum prices are being worsened by a dipping rand/US dollar exchange rate, painting a grim picture for local fuel prices. The AA is commenting on unaudited mid-month fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund.

The AA says the forecasted increases are worrying and could have a severe impact on an economy already reeling from a number of negative factors, including corruption, over-spending on the civil service, and the largest contraction in a century.

“As things stand today, petrol is set for a 90 cents a litre rise, diesel for an increase of 66 cents, and illuminating paraffin an increase of 62 cents,” the AA says.

These expected increases do not include the 26 cents a litre increases to the General Fuel and Road Accident Fund levies (excluding the one cent increase to Carbon Tax) announced by the minister of finance in his February budget, which come into effect in April. Within the current scenario with the addition of the levies, petrol is expected to increase by a whopping R1.16 a litre and diesel by 92 cents a litre.