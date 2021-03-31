Mbengo goes after regional leadership

ANC Ward 17 councillor Mncedisi Mbengo accused the party’s regional leadership of being responsible for the collapse of the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality (EMLM), in voice recording currently doing the rounds.

Mbengo makes scathing allegations against the ANC Chris Hani regional treasurer Madoda Papiyana and secretary Lusanda Sizani for stealing municipal money through the illegal sale of land, and called the chairperson Wongama Gela “useless”.

He accused the regional leadership of wanting ANC members to grovel before them or face the threat of being removed from the party.

“I was not made Papiyana, Gela and Sizani, I was made by my patriotism, the revolution and the ANC. These young boys just arrived and will remove anyone who dares to disagree with them. However, if they want to remove me they must do so by dawn so I may look for a new family that will accept me and allow me to speak against corruption,” said Mbengo in the recording.

He said the EMLM was not collapsed by mayor Luleka Gubula but by the ANC Chris Hani house cohort on Ebden Street.

“They want to be decision makers even in matters that do not concern them. They have planted their rotten seed and caused divisions in the branches of the ANC by buying certain member cars so they may side with them and do their dirty work for them. They have even employed a DA member to push their illegal deeds from inside the municipality,” said the councillor.

He said a clear example was that two former human settlements municipal department heads were removed because the Ebden Street cohort were against anyone who worked to improve service delivery.

“There are Indians who have been given municipal buildings in Ezibeleni, Komani and Whittlesea by ANC comrades for their personal benefit. There is a syndicate deployed in the local authority by the Ebden comrades to collapse Enoch Mgijima and I will not sit back and not say anything. They must remove me, and I will call a meeting with the people of Mlungisi to inform them about the corruption going on at the EMLM. I am not in the pocket of Gela, Sizani, Papiyana and ANCYL chairperson Zithulele Sigonyela, I will challenge them and they can do what they will,” lamented Mbengo.

He indicated he was planning to write to the ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukaitobi, about the issues in the ANC because everytime he raised important matters he was not taken seriously as though he knew nothing.

“Maybe I am deemed irrelevant or one who could not lead again but I if they remove me I will lead the same ward from a different political home. When I look at what this Ebden Street cabal is doing in the municipality I see them as anti-patriotic thugs,” Mbengo said.

He said had he been a proportional representation (PR) councillor he would have long been removed, but that fortunately for him he was elected by the people and his work for the community spoke for itself.

It is not clear what led to Mbengo’s outburst and could not be reached when contacted for comment.

Sizani’s phone rang unanswered and a text sent to him was not replied to by print deadline.