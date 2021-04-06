Amavarara lose to Spears after a win at highbury

Amavarara FC lost their away game 2-0 against Spears FC at Mount Ayliff Stadium on Saturday.

However, they had a good start in their first match of the ABC Motsepe League season which they won by 4-0 against Lusikisiki-based Highbury FC last Wednesday.

On Saturday both teams played balanced games with the half time score 0-0.

Although Amavarara kept ball possession for most of the round they did not take advantage of the two scoring opportunities from their build up. Spears also missed their one scoring chance from a careless foul Amavarara had made.

Striker Athenkosi Tonisi was injured in the first half and was replaced by Athenkosi Lafota who had been playing as a centre midfielder. Lafota’s position was occupied by Bantu Chingi.

In the second half Amavarara continued to dominate the game with ball possession, but missed two chances to score. A change was introduced with left back Yanda Simakade replaced by Luthando Tonga. Spears eventually got two into the net, taking the score to 2-0.

Amavarara were penalised with two yellow cards and Spears FC with one. Amavarara coach Archie Dyeli said: “We missed numerous clear scoring chances we created. We should have led by 2-0 in the first half and scored another three in the second half.”

He said Amavarara were quick on attack and had a strong defence. ”We need to improve on our finishing which is letting us down. The opposition got a few chances through our mistakes, but they did not create them. The goals we missed created an opportunity for the opposition to regain their composure.”

Amavarara were set play against Isibiya FC from Cathcart at Ezibeleni stadium on Saturday. The game was to be played at Emalahleni stadium, but was moved to Ezibeleni due to renovations currently taking place at the stadium.