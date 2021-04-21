Wife’s death: ‘No justice’

It has been five months since the passing of 33-year-old Vuyokazi Ngese, who lost her life in a horror crash near Queendustria. Her husband, Mandla Duba, claims that justice has not prevailed.

The Rep reported (‘Woman killed, several injured in horror crash,’ November 20, 2020) that Ngese was among 13 passengers in a taxi en route to Ezibeleni from work when a vehicle which apparently belonged to a traffic officer crashed into their vehicle head-on leaving people seriously injured. It was also alleged that the officer was speeding and under the influence of alcohol.

Duba said his life had changed after losing his partner of 13 years and, as a result, he no longer lives with his children. His wife was still breastfeeding his almost two-year-old child at the time of her death. “Every day I wish there will be no sunset because it is difficult to sleep at night. I was at the scene and witnessed everything. I get flashbacks every day and the trauma is still there. Losing someone is not easy. I do not see any justice. All I am asking is for the authorities to speed up the process and there be justice for my wife’s passing.” Duba said he was not receiving any counselling and tried to be strong each day.

“There is no way forward, no progress in this case because. according to people, the guy who was responsible for the accident is living a normal life as if nothing happened. The least he could have done was acknowledge what he had done and ask to see the family before the burial, but it is as if nothing happened,” he said.

Provincial department of transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said after the department had conducted a preliminary investigation, the outcome indicated that the officer had been guilty of misconduct. “He has been charged. He is still reporting for duty, but has been barred from driving state vehicles pending the finalisation of the disciplinary inquiry.”

When asked to confirm whether the traffic officer was driving under the influence of alcohol, Binqose said: “Drunken driving results are the competence of Saps. Ezibeleni police conducted the tests and we do not have the records of that yet.”

In a statement issued by police spokesperson captain Namhla Mdleleni at the time of the incident, she indicated that police were investigating a case of culpable homicide. Mdleleni, who could not comment on speculation of possible drunk driving at the time, stated last week that the case was still under investigation and no arrests had been made yet.